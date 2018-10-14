Pennsylvania's First Congressional District: Some Republicans, like U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in the Bucks County district, are trying to localize their races, and many Democrats are avoiding talking explicitly about the president, too — because they say his Twitter feed says it all. Fitzpatrick has an independent reputation and an established name, since his brother represented the district for four terms. His race will hint at whether Republicans can maintain a distinct identity, or if the president's influence overwhelms everything.