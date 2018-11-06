Voters across the country are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in a highly consequential midterm election that many view as a referendum on the first two years of President Trump's administration.
Democrats are optimistic that they'll be powered by a "blue wave" to flip the 26 seats needed to take back control of the House. Three solidly Republican districts in Pennsylvania — the 10th, 11th, 16th, — will be early indicators of the strength of any Democratic wave.
The Senate remains a more difficult proposition for Democrats, thanks to a map that forces them to defend seats in solidly Republican states where Trump remains popular. If Democrats do manage to keep control of seats in North Dakota, Indiana, and Missouri, then look to Arizona and Nevada to determine which party comes away with the majority.
The first indicators of which direction election night is headed will come out of two solidly Republican states — Indiana and Kentucky. Polls closed in parts of both states within the Eastern time zone at 6 p.m.
The Sixth Congressional District in Kentucky could be the earliest possible indicator of a Democratic wave, with former Marine Amy McGrath challenging Republican incumbent Andy Barr (who won his last re-election by 22 percentage points). Trump won the district by 14 percentage points in 2016, and Mitt Romney carried the district by 16 percentage pointed in 2012.
In Indiana, the Senate race is front and center, with incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly trying to hold on to his seat in a state Trump won handily in 2016 against Republican challenger Mike Braun. Donnelly has campaigned on his support for Trump's idea of a border wall and criticized the "radical left" in campaign ads.
In the aftermath of the tragic shooting in Pittsburgh that claimed the lives of 11 Jewish congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue, some local voters received "I voted" stickers featuring the familiar "Stronger Than Hate" graphic based on the logo of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to The Incline, 15,000 stickers were distributed at polling locations in East Liberty, Oakland, Shadyside and Squirrel Hill.