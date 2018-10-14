Pennsylvania's First Congressional District: In this closely watched Bucks County race, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was endorsed by the Giffords organization and Everytown for Gun Safety. He has supported raising the age for buying semiautomatic weapons to 21, a bill allowing families to take out temporary firearm restraining orders against relatives in mental crisis, background checks, and banning bump stocks. He voted against a concealed-carry reciprocity bill, but said he believed in the concept. He also voted to prevent the Veterans' Affairs Department and Social Security Administration from sharing mental health records with the national background-check system.