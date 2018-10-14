At the same time, Republicans led by President Trump have succeeded in dismantling some key parts of the Affordable Care Act enacted under the Obama administration. The tax penalty for people who don't buy insurance was reduced to zero, spelling an end to a major incentive for healthy people to stay insured. Short-term health plans, which the law limited because they don't cover some services deemed essential, like maternity and mental health (including addiction treatment), are now more accessible, a move that could leave people without needed coverage. The latest legal challenge to the law threatens to undo guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, one of the health law's most popular provisions. In a late August phone survey of 1,201 adults by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 58 percent of Republicans and 86 percent of Democrats said it was "very important" this provision remain intact.