Key governor's races in Georgia, Florida. After Trump captured several states that had been reliably blue, Democrats hope to return the favor by winning the governor's office in Georgia, where Stacey Abrams is trying to become the country's first African American female governor. She is competing with Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp in a campaign tinged with accusations of voter suppression. An Abrams win would mark her as a rising Democratic star and serve as a counterpoint to a number of GOP campaigns that have embraced racial animosity.