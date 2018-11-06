The race: With incumbent Sen. Bob Corker retiring, the race in Tennessee pits the solidly pro-Trump Blackburn against former Gov. Bredesen, who has remained out of politics for nearly a decade. Taylor Swift announced that she already cast her ballot for Bredesen, and polling indicates the popular musician is having an impact on the race, but it remains to be seen if it'll be enough to power the Democrat to an upset victory in a state where Trump remains popular.