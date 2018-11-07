Kim never wavered in his characterization of his time on the National Security Commission as Director for Iraq, and his year in Afghanistan as a civilian advisor to Generals David Petraeus and John Allen as "service." He said he had been brought up by his parents, immigrants from South Korea who built careers as a geneticist and a nurse, on the idea of public service.

Kim soon began firing back at MacArthur, painting the wealthy Connecticut native as beholden to special interests like pharmaceutical companies.

But it was MacArthur's votes on Trump's two signature legislative efforts — supporting both the Tax Bill and the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act — which animated the close contest.

MacArthur was the only New Jersey congressman to vote in favor of the President's tax bill, which capped state and local tax deductions at $10,000. He also voted to repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and penned an amendment – the MacArthur Amendment – credited with saving the ultimately doomed House effort to repeal Obamacare.