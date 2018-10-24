Explosive devices were sent to the homes of former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the Secret Service. CNN was also forced to evacuate its offices in midtown Manhattan due to a "suspected explosive device" that was reportedly discovered in the newsroom's mailroom.
Officials say a single package addressed to Clinton in Westchester County, N.Y., was recovered late Tuesday. A second package addressed to Obama's residence in Washington, D.C., was intercepted by the Secret Service Wednesday morning.
"Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."
The suspicious package that forced the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in New York City was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan "care of CNN," according to chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto. Brennan is not a CNN employee – he is a contributor to NBC News and MSNBC, where he has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and his administration.
The New York Times reported that the packages were similar to an explosive device found Monday at the suburban New York home of George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist known to support liberal causes.
Law enforcement officials told the Times that the device found at Soros' home "was constructed from a length of pipe about six inches long filled with explosive powder." It was ultimately detonated by bomb squad technicians, and no one was injured.
The Sunrise, Fla. offices of Democratic Rep. have also been evacuated after a suspicious package was found, according to police.
The office building that houses the San Diego Union-Tribune and the office of Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found outside. The Sunrise, Fla. office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has also been evacuated. It's unclear if the incidents are related to packages mailed to CNN, the Clintons, the Obamas and Soros.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned the "violent attacks" made against Obama and Clinton, saying in a statement, "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
Vice President Mike Pence also denounced the attacks in a statement on Twitter:
In recent days, there have been false reports that Soros was paying refugees in Honduras to join a caravan of migrants heading through Mexico toward the border with the United States. Those inaccurate claims were fueled by a video shared on Twitter by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, which was amplified by a retweet from President Trump.
But the video actually originated from Chiquimula, Guatemala, as Guatemalan journalist Luis Assardo confirmed to the New York Times.
"Because a Honduran government official sent me this video, I believed it came from Honduras," Gaetz said in a subsequent tweet, neither apologizing for the false video or removing it from his Twitter account, where it has amassed more than 2 million views.
A CNN report that a fourth device addressed to the White House was also intercepted was denied by the Secret Service.