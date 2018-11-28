"The fire in California, where I was, if you looked at the floor, the floor of the fire they have trees that were fallen, they did no forest management, no forest maintenance, and you can light – you can take a match like this and light a tree trunk when that thing is laying there for more than 14 or 15 months. And it's a massive problem in California. … You go to other places where they have denser trees – it's more dense, where the trees are more flammable – they don't have forest fires like this, because they maintain. And it was very interesting, I was watching the firemen and they're raking brush – you know the tumbleweed and brush and all this stuff that's growing underneath. It's on fire and they're raking it working so hard, and they're raking all this stuff. If that was raked in the beginning, there'd be nothing to catch on fire. It's very interesting to see. A lot of the trees, they took tremendous burn at the bottom, but they didn't catch on fire. The bottom is all burned but they didn't catch on fire because they sucked the water, they're wet. You need forest management, and they don't have it."