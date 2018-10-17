Jason Miller, who worked for President Trump during and after the 2016 campaign, is suing Univision's Gizmodo Media Group for $100 million over a story that featured explosive allegations that Miller impregnated a woman and drugged her with an "abortion pill," costing him his job as a CNN contributor.
The claims were made in court documents filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court in September by A.J. Delgado, another former Trump staffer, whom Miller impregnated during an extramarital affair that took place during the 2016 presidential campaign. Miller and Delgado have been locked in a custody battle over their infant son.
In those documents, Delgado alleged that, prior to their affair, Miller also impregnated a different woman after meeting her at an Orlando, Fla., strip club in 2012. According to Delgado, when the woman found out she was pregnant, Miller gave her a smoothie dosed with an abortion pill without her knowledge, leading to the termination of the pregnancy.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida on Monday, Miller said none of Delgado's allegations were true, and claimed to have a sworn declaration from the women in question (which is redacted in the lawsuit) that the events described by Delgado never happened.
Miller also claimed in the lawsuit that Gizmodo and reporter Katherine Krueger, who are both named in the lawsuit, were "waging 'all-out war' " against the former CNN commentator due to his political opinions and his association with Trump. Miller said he asked the Gizmodo website that published the story, Splinter ,to retract the story, but it refused to do so.
Miller's attorneys on the case are Ken Turkel and Shane Vogt, the lawyers former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) turned to when he successfully sued Gawker for $140 million for publishing a sex tape. The verdict in Hogan's lawsuit bankrupted Gawker, which was later spun off into the Gizmodo Media Group and purchased by Univision in 2016 (Hogan later settled for $31 million).
"The sad reality is that the Defendants could not care less about the truth of the accusations they published to millions of readers," Miller's attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. "Miller was labeled a 'murderer,' he lost his job on CNN, he is being harassed and threatened online, he and his family are being shunned in their community, and his personal, professional and family life have been permanently scarred — all without a shred of proof or corroborating evidence."
Delgado responded to Miller's lawsuit Tuesday morning with a series of tweets denying she colluded with Splinter or Krueger over the publication of the story.
Univision did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement, a spokesperson for Gizmodo Media Group said the company would respond more fully when it had a chance to review the complaint, but added, "GMG stands by its reporting and its reporter."
Miller also claimed that the women in question told Yashar Ali, a freelance media reporter for New York magazine and HuffPost, that the allegations made by Delgado were untrue. But Ali denied that on Twitter in September.