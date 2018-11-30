Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday announced a $50 million investment project to help 10 states battle the opioid epidemic and Pennsylvania – the first state selected to participate in the initiative – will receive at least $10 million to help reduce deaths.
The investment made thorough Bloomberg's charitable arm, Bloomberg Philanthropies, follows reports that the life expectancy rate in the U.S. has declined for the last three years due to a record number of deaths caused by drug and opioid overdoses.
Pennsylvania ranked highest in the nation among overdose deaths in 2017 with 5,400, 1,217 of which were in Philadelphia,
"The opioid epidemic is a public health crisis for Pennsylvania and the nation that requires an all-hands-on-deck approach," Gov. Wolf said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful for the financial and technical resources that we will receive through this partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies to complement our existing efforts."
Bloomberg Philanthropies is partnering with Vital Strategies, The Pew Charitable Trusts, Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Together they plan to work with state and local governments to "identify and implement novel approaches as well as gaps in current treatment and prevention programs," according to a news release from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The funds will be dispersed over a period of three years and "states will…decide how to prioritize interventions," the news release said.
Data released from the CDC Thursday showed a decrease in US life expectancy for a third consecutive year and overdose was suggested to be one of the primary explanations for this decline. Bloomberg hopes his initiative can help.
"We are experiencing a national crisis: For the first time since World War I, life expectancy in the U.S. has declined over the past three years—and opioids are a big reason why," said Bloomberg, during the Bloomberg American Health Summit in Washington, D.C. Friday. "We cannot sit by and allow this alarming trend to continue—not when so many Americans are being killed in what should be the prime of their lives."