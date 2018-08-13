President Trump publicly lashed out at former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman Monday morning, just hours after she released a recording of a private conversation that took place between the two after she was fired from her job in his administration.
"She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok," Trump wrote on Twitter. "People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart."
On the Today show Monday morning, Manigault Newman released a recording of a private phone call she had with Trump after her firing. In the recording, the president appears surprised that the former Apprentice star had been forced out. It's unclear exactly when the call took place, and what the two may have discussed before and after the audio recording.
"Omarosa, what's going on? "I just saw on the news that you're thinking about leaving. What happened?" Trump can be heard asking Manigault Newman, who at that point had already been fired by White House chief of staff John Kelly. "Nobody even told me about it. You know, they run a big operation but I didn't know it. I didn't know that."
During an appearance on Fox News Monday morning, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley disputed the idea that Trump didn't know about Manigault Newman's dismissal, but avoided addressing why the president seemed to be unaware of her firing.
"Listen, the president makes the decisions in this White House. I'm not going to get into the ticktock who knew what and when," Gidley told the hosts of Fox & Friends. "The president trusted her and gave his support for her, brought her into the White House, to a prominent position, and she's abused that privilege."
It was the second tape made public by Manigault Newman ahead of the release of her book, Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House. The former White House staffer also released a recording of the December 2017 moment in which Kelly fired her. The dismissal occurred in the White House Situation Room, where electronic devices are barred.
"I think it's important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure, we can all be, you know you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation," Kelly is heard saying in the recording. "And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future, relative to your reputation."
"The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
Manigault Newman told NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Sunday that she considered Kelly's words a threat.
"I had to protect myself and I had no regret about it," Manigault Newman said of making the recordings.