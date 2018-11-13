Peterkin Bell became city representative and took over the fund in 2012. Her expenses raised concern among the staff but it wasn't until she and Nutter left office in 2016 that the fund's executive director Ashley Del Bianco went to the Controller's office to ask for a review. Butkovitz's office found that Peterkin Bell had shopped at Macy's and J.Crew with fund money, paid for meals at posh Center City restaurants, as well as travel to New York, Washington, and other cities. She also paid a $8,738 tab for more than 400 Uber rides in 2015. In total, she failed to offer detailed explanations for $52,000 worth of charges she made that year on the American Express and Wells Fargo MasterCard credit cards issued by the fund.