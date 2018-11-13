The state Attorney General's Office is charging former City Representative Desiree Peterkin Bell, a top official under former Mayor Michael Nutter, with public corruption.
The office "will charge Desiree Peterkin Bell with multiple counts of theft of public funds involving the Mayor's Fund," a source familiar with the case said.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Peterkin Bell is going through preliminary arraignment today. Shapiro was scheduled to announce details at a 10:45 a.m. news conference.
The Mayor's Fund is a nonprofit, which at the time was run mostly by city officials, set up to advance the mayor's policy goals. Up until last year, the City Representative had always been the chair of the fund, overseeing about $10 million annually in grants.
The fund came under scrutiny over the last two years from former Controller Alan Butkovitz and in stories by the Inquirer and Daily News that raised questions about fund spending and the oversight of its managers.
The newspapers reported that Melanie Johnson, who served as city representative in the first part of Mayor Nutter's eight-year term, used the fund's credit cards to make questionable purchases that didn't directly connect to the fund's mission – like a $1,687 bill from restaurant Cuba Libre, $589 at Maggiano's, $559 on gift baskets, and $248 on chocolate-covered pretzels for a Johnson family funeral. The expenditures lacked any documented explanation.
Inspector General Amy Kurland recommended Johnson be fired in 2012 for the questionable expenses but Nutter declined and instead promoted Johnson to a higher-paying role. At the time, Kurland and the mayor concluded that there were just $733 in charges that could not be justified as work-related expenses. In September, the Ethics Board found that Johnson has actually spent close to $7,000 on expenses for herself and was fined $2,000.
Peterkin Bell became city representative and took over the fund in 2012. Her expenses raised concern among the staff but it wasn't until she and Nutter left office in 2016 that the fund's executive director Ashley Del Bianco went to the Controller's office to ask for a review. Butkovitz's office found that Peterkin Bell had shopped at Macy's and J.Crew with fund money, paid for meals at posh Center City restaurants, as well as travel to New York, Washington, and other cities. She also paid a $8,738 tab for more than 400 Uber rides in 2015. In total, she failed to offer detailed explanations for $52,000 worth of charges she made that year on the American Express and Wells Fargo MasterCard credit cards issued by the fund.
At the time, Butkovitz said that Peterkin Bell treated the nonprofit like a "slush fund," blowing close to $400,000 on hotels and travel in 2014 and 2015. Peterkin Bell disputed that characterization and filed a defamation suit against the controller that was later dismissed. Nutter also vehemently defended Peterkin Bell and called Butkovitz "a snake."
Nutter said then that Butkovitz was "desperately fabricating an issue where there is no real issue."
"I have always taken fiscal management and accountability seriously, and these principals were the hallmark of my Administration," Nutter wrote in a statement then. "The allegations by the City Controller are completely false and baseless."
Before Butkovitz left office, following his reelection defeat, he grew increasingly frustrated with the staff at the Mayor's Fund, who he said were stonewalling his continuing investigation. In September 2017, Butkovitz passed along his investigation to the Attorney General's Office.
Since then, the Kenney administration has overhauled the fund by appointing a new board and chairman, who are expected to selected a new executive director.
It is unclear if Peterkin Bell will be the only one charged in relation to the Mayor's Fund investigation.