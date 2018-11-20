But the revenue sources for the fund — a nonprofit set up to advance the mayor's policy goals, collects about $12 million annually from private and public donors, as well as profits from the city marathon and bike share program — and the alleged mismanagement that occurred under former chairwoman Desiree Peterkin Bell would make it an obvious target for review. Beyond pursuing criminal or civil penalties against individuals, the IRS also can revoke the tax-exempt status of nonprofits if finds to have violated the law.