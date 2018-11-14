"I'm on the news side of the house and you have to stand for access. This is a credentialed person," Baier said during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show back in August. Sam Donaldson was yelling questions they didn't like in the Reagan White House either, but he was never denied access. And to Fox News' credit, they stood up right away. I mean it was instantaneous. We put up the chain, it happened, and then I got it on the show with the approval of Fox management."