CNN has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and top White House aides after they revoked the press credentials of correspondent Jim Acosta, the network announced Tuesday morning.
The lawsuit was filed in district court in Washington, D.C., and demands the return of Acosta's White House credentials. In addition to Trump, other defendants include White House chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy communications director Bill Shine, and Secret Service director Joseph Clancy.
"The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process," CNN said in a statement. "While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone. If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials."
The White House Correspondents' Association said in a statement that it "strongly supports CNN's goal of seeing their correspondent regain a US Secret Service security credential that the White House should not have taken away in the first place."
In a lengthy statement, Sanders said the White House stood by its decision to revoke Acosta's credentials and would "vigorously defend" against the lawsuit, which she called "just more grandstanding from CNN."
"The First Amendment is not served when a single reporter, of more than 150 present, attempts to monopolize the floor," Sanders added. "If there is no check on this type of behavior it impedes the ability of the President, the White House staff, and members of the media to conduct business."
CNN read Sanders' statement in its entirety on the air Tuesday morning.
Brian Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent and Reliable Sources host, described the lawsuit as "a historic moment for press freedom in the United States," adding, "There is no case like this that we've found… there's almost no precedent for a news organization suing the White House, either."
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said he thinks CNN has a strong case against the White House and President Trump.
"Obviously Acosta may have been an irritant to the president, but he was hardly a danger to him," Napolitano said on Fox News Tuesday morning. "I think CNN has a very good case. I think will be resolved quickly. I don't expect a jury trial."
The White House suspended Acosta's press pass last week after the reporter pressed the president on his description of a caravan of migrants moving through Mexico as an invasion, which led to a hostile exchange with Trump.
"You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN. You're a very rude person," an angry Trump told Acosta. "The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible…you shouldn't treat people that way."
A White House aide attempted to forcibly remove Acosta's microphone. Sanders released a statement accusing Acosta of "placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern," calling the action "absolutely unacceptable." But experts criticized Sanders for sharing a doctored video of the exchange to make it appear Acosta's refusal to hand over the microphone was aggressive.
"Absolutely shameful… You released a doctored video — actual fake news," Matt Dornic, CNN's vice president of communications and digital partnerships, wrote on Twitter last week. "History will not be kind to you."
CNN chief counsel David Vigilante is joined in the lawsuit by attorneys Ted Boutrous and Theodore Olson, who served as solicitor general for former President George W. Bush.
On Tuesday morning, CNN president Jeff Zucker sent an email to staffers explaining that a lawsuit was necessairy because the "White House action is unprecedented." Here is Zucker's letter in full:
Here is the lawsuit: