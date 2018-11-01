It's unclear if Nauert will accept the position, which is likely to be accompanied by criticism and a tough conformation fight over her lack of diplomatic experience. Her only real such experience has come this year, where she has been doubling as the acting undersecretary of public affairs at the State Department since March. Steve Goldstein, who previously served in that role, was fired by Trump after publicly contradicting the White House's account of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's dismissal.