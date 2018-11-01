Heather Nauert, a spokeswoman for the State Department who was plucked by President Trump from Fox News to join his administration, might be getting a promotion.
According to Fox News, Nauert has been offered job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a role that was vacated just weeks before the midterm elections by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Both ABC and the Wall Street Journal have also reported that Nauert is Trump's top choice to fill the diplomatic role.
It's unclear if Nauert will accept the position, which is likely to be accompanied by criticism and a tough conformation fight over her lack of diplomatic experience. Her only real such experience has come this year, where she has been doubling as the acting undersecretary of public affairs at the State Department since March. Steve Goldstein, who previously served in that role, was fired by Trump after publicly contradicting the White House's account of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's dismissal.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Prior to joining the Trump administration, Nauert was a breaking news reporter and anchor on Fox & Friends on five years (and was ultimately replace by former Comcast SportsNet Philly host Jillian Mele). She joined Fox News in 2007 after a stint with ABC News, where she was a general assignment reporter. As the Associated Press pointed out in March, Nauert didn't specialize in foreign policy or international relations during her time as a journalist.
By his own admission, Fox & Friends is one of the Trump's favorite cable news shows, and many of his early-morning tweets can be traced back to segments covered by current co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade.
Nauert is just one of many former Fox News employees who have secured positions within the White House. Former Fox News executive Bill Shine, who was forced off the network for his role handling sexual harassment claims, was hired as a deputy director of communications in July. Both communications adviser Mercedes Schlapp and Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh were frequent Fox News contributors, as was current National Security Adviser John Bolton. And Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former co-host of The Five, has joined America First Policies, a pro-Trump super PAC, alongside the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.