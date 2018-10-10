At the meeting, McCabe was resistant to any suggestion he should recuse, according to people familiar with the matter. There was another reason Rosenstein and McCabe were in a standoff at the time – Rosenstein had authored a memo criticizing Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, and that memo was used by the president as justification to fire Comey. To McCabe and others at the FBI, the firing of Comey was seen as potentially criminal, and it was possible Rosenstein had enabled that move, according to people involved in the discussions at the time.