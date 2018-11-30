That year — with Pennsylvania again expected to be a battleground in the race for president — has the potential to shape politics and governing in the state for the next decade. That is because all seats in the state House, as well as half those in the state Senate, will be up for grabs. Whoever snags majorities in those chambers controls the brass ring of legislating: the once-in-a-decade redistricting process, during which maps are drawn for congressional and state legislative districts.