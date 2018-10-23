Republican lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County real estate executive, has said Pennsylvania needs a pro-growth businessman as governor to revive the state: former State Sen. Scott Wagner. Bartos, who had been active in party politics but had never run for public office before, was looking at a possible run in 2017, against U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. when Wagner recruited him to run for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary. After winning in May, Bartos joined Wagner's gubernatorial campaign as his running mate.