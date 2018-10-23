Republican lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County real estate executive, has said Pennsylvania needs a pro-growth businessman as governor to revive the state: former State Sen. Scott Wagner. Bartos, who had been active in party politics but had never run for public office before, was looking at a possible run in 2017, against U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. when Wagner recruited him to run for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary. After winning in May,  Bartos joined Wagner's gubernatorial campaign as his running mate.

Greeting voters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown October 15, 2018, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Jeff Bartos reacts as Joan Kraipovick tells him when she arrived for lunch, “I thought they were having a funeral back there,” as his supporters where gathering in a side room.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Bartos speaks to supporters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Bartos and his staff tour the Uline distribution warehouse in Upper Macungie. The 1.6 million-square-foot warehouse employs 700 workers in Lehigh County.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Bartos (right) talks with Uline branch manager Tim McDonough (left) and foreman Frank Fenstermacher.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
In the weeks leading up to the November election, county party organizations are holding dinner events around the commonwealth. In the past two weeks Bartos spoke at Fall Dinners in Carbon, Northampton, Perry, Lycoming, and Juniata Counties. On Monday, October 15,  he attended two in one night: Berks and Lancaster County's events (the next day he was at the York County GOP Fall Dinner).  An average of gubernatorial polling compiled by Real Clear Politics shows Governor Tom Wolf and John Fetterman with a comfortable 16.8 point lead.

A cardboard cutout of the GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner guards yard signs for party candidates at the Berks County Fall Dinner.
OM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
At left, Berks County Republican Committee chairman Clay Breece and vice chairwoman Heidi Fiedler, along with Bartos, stand with others for the Pledge of Allegiance at the Berks County GOP dinner.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Bartos gives the keynote address at the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s Fall Dinner in Lancaster.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
In the audience as Bartos speaks at the Lancaster County Fall Dinner in Lancaster.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
