Republican lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County real estate executive, has said Pennsylvania needs a pro-growth businessman as governor to revive the state: former State Sen. Scott Wagner. Bartos, who had been active in party politics but had never run for public office before, was looking at a possible run in 2017, against U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. when Wagner recruited him to run for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary. After winning in May, Bartos joined Wagner's gubernatorial campaign as his running mate.
In the weeks leading up to the November election, county party organizations are holding dinner events around the commonwealth. In the past two weeks Bartos spoke at Fall Dinners in Carbon, Northampton, Perry, Lycoming, and Juniata Counties. On Monday, October 15, he attended two in one night: Berks and Lancaster County's events (the next day he was at the York County GOP Fall Dinner). An average of gubernatorial polling compiled by Real Clear Politics shows Governor Tom Wolf and John Fetterman with a comfortable 16.8 point lead.