"As would be done in the normal course, the Government took responsible steps to investigate these serious criminal allegations, which were not so "easily disprovable," as the defendants suggest. Some eyewitnesses described a party attended by defendant Melgen in Casa de Campo – where defendant Melgen has a home and where defendant Menendez often visited – involving prostitutes. Furthermore, defendant Melgen has flown numerous young women from the United States and from other countries on his private jet to the Dominican Republic. Many of these young women receive substantial financial support from defendant Melgen. For example, defendant Melgen flew two young women – whom he met while they were performing at a South Florida "Gentlemen's" Club – on his private jet to his villa in Casa de Campo the day after paying one young woman $1,000 and the other young woman $2,000. Indeed, one of defendant Melgen's pilots described "young girls" who "look[ed] like escorts" traveling at various times on defendant Melgen's private jet. Some young women who received substantial sums of money from defendant Melgen were in the same place as defendant Menendez at the same time. Moreover, when the allegations were first reported, defendant Menendez defended himself with public statements that are easily disprovable. Specifically, he repeated several times that he had only flown on defendant Melgen's private jet on three occasions. That representation is demonstrably false. Confronted with corroborating evidence of such serious crimes, it would have been an inexcusable abdication of responsibility not to investigate these allegations."