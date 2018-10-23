U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur (R., N.J.) has tried to tie Kim to Abu-Jamal because of a link to a book list posted on the Facebook page of a non-profit group Kim founded. The link, posted by a volunteer, not Kim, went to a separate site that listed more than 100 titles called "the Library of Resistance." Abu-Jamal's book was among them. Another Abu-Jamal-based attack, against Democratic candidate Scott Wallace, of Bucks County, was pulled because it lacked factual support.