"The President has made clear – every single legal option is on the table to secure our nation and to deal with the flood of illegal immigrants at our borders," the statement says. "DHS is not implementing such a new enforcement program this week. Reporting on policies that do not exist create uncertainty and confusion along our borders and has a negative real world impact. We will ensure – as always – that any new program or policy will comply with humanitarian obligations, uphold our national security and sovereignty, and is implemented with notice to the public and well coordinated with partners."