The federal prosecutors attending Mr. Bowers' court appearance included: Soo Song, who had been the acting U.S. attorney between the departure of David Hickton and the arrival of Scott Brady and was named head of national security for the office, a position she previously held in the District of Arizona; Troy Rivetti, who is in charge of the criminal division's narcotics section, having previously run the violent crimes unit; and Stephen Kaufman, former chief of the criminal division since 2010, who is now the office's first assistant U.S. attorney.