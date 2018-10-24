It depends on where your allyship stands. I don't wanna say that a person who identifies as straight shouldn't come and support their best friend. Just be aware of the space you're in and how you move in that space. You get every other space in the world, but this is for us. Just be respectful of that. There are quite a bit of straight-identified people who patronized Cutn Paste, Halloqweens in the past for sure.