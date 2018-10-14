A 24-year-old woman was reportedly raped at knifepoint in Center City on Saturday night.
According to police, the woman said she was on foot when she was approached on the 1200 block of Lombard Street at 11:25 p.m. by a man brandishing a knife, who forced her to a driveway of a building on the 1100 block of Lombard where she was sexually assaulted.
The victim described the attacker as a thin man with a dark complexion, about 5-foot-6 and in his 30s. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black pants.