In a standing-room-only Philadelphia courtroom Tuesday, Michael White, accused of the stabbing death of developer Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square, was held for trial on a third-degree murder charge.
Municipal Court Judge Charles Hayden ruled there was enough evidence for White to be tried for third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possessing an instrument of crime. White, 21, is accused of killing Schellenger, 37, during an argument July 12 on the 1700 block of Chancellor Street.
Outside the courthouse, Schellenger's mother, Linda Schellenger, expressed satisfaction.
"Justice was served," she told reporters. The family had been worried that charges would be reduced.
Schellenger's death brought together parallel lives in an upscale Center City neighborhood of trendy restaurants and rocked a city long divided by racial tension.
