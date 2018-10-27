In recent days, Robert Bowers vigorously posted anti-Jewish posts and wrote several of his own. He did not favor Donald Trump, endorsing posts suggesting that the president was controlled by Jews and writing that he "is a globalist, not a nationalist. There is no #MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation." He also wrote that he was "glad the overwhelming jew [sic] problem has been solved so we can now fight with each other."