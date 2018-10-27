Officials have confirmed the suspect in custody from the fatal shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood as Robert Bowers, 46.
Three officers were shot, and multiple people were killed shortly before 10 a.m. at the synagogue at Wilkins and Shady Avenues.
The investigation is ongoing and has moved into the South Hills. A search of Pennsylvania criminal records revealed no prior arrests or summary citations for a man matching that name and date of birth.
Whitehall police were present in the 5100 block of Fieldcrest Drive for about an hour on Saturday, knocking on doors and talking to neighbors. Online records indicated that Bowers had, at some point in the past, had an address on that street.
Neighbors said that the man they believe police are investigating frequented a home and cared for a disabled person there.
The person identified as Robert Bowers on Gab.com, a social media platform, posted Saturday morning that "HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in."
HIAS, with offices in Silver Spring, Md., and New York, emphasizes the "beginning of the experience of wandering in search of freedom for the Jewish people" and the importance for Jews of deepening "our understanding of today's global refugee crisis."
HIAS representatives were not immediately available on Saturday afternoon.
In recent days, Robert Bowers vigorously posted anti-Jewish posts and wrote several of his own. He did not favor Donald Trump, endorsing posts suggesting that the president was controlled by Jews and writing that he "is a globalist, not a nationalist. There is no #MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation." He also wrote that he was "glad the overwhelming jew [sic] problem has been solved so we can now fight with each other."
He wrote a week ago that he "noticed a change in people saying 'illegals that now say 'invaders' I like this." He also called one poster a "deceptive little oven dodger" in response to a post debunking a rumor that trucks marked with the Star of David were bringing Central American migrants to the U.S.
Gab.com released a lengthy statement on the shooting Saturday afternoon, indicating that its "policy on terrorism and violence have always been very clear: we a have zero tolerance policy for it. Gab unequivocally disavows and condemns all acts of terrorism and violence. … We are saddened and disgusted by the news of violence in Pittsburgh and are keeping the families and friends of all victims in our thoughts and prayers."
The statement also indicated that the site will not "be defined by the media's narratives about Gab and our community. … Social media often brings out the best and the worst of humanity. … Shortly after the attack, Gab was alerted to a user profile of the alleged Tree of Life Synagogue shooter. The account was verified and matched the name of the alleged shooter's name, which was mentioned on police scanners."
After that notification, according to Gab, "Gab took swift and proactive action to contact law enforcement immediately," backing up user data and suspending the suspect's account. "We are ready and willing to work with law enforcement to see to it that justice is served."
People on Gab vigorously responded Saturday to news that the suspect may be one of their own.
"So Robert Bower hated Trump and Jews. Such a low life," wrote one.
"Robert Bowers went in because Whites are being displaced by Jewish immigration groups," another responded.
Jewish Family and Community Services is listed on the HIAS website as a partner of the organization. The website indicates that JFCS and three Pittsburgh congregations were participating in the group's awareness campaign last week: Beth Shalom, Dor Hadash and Makom HaLev.
It was reported that the suspect was wounded.
Allegheny General Hospital is on lockdown. A security guard is manning the driveway to the ER. Spokesman Dan Laurent said:
"This is a standard precaution. It just means that we are a little more strict in terms of the ability to get in and out of the hospital. There is still a lot of uncertainty out there. This is not unusual when there is a shooting event like this and when patients from that event are taken to a hospital."