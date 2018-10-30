Born Catherine Mary Drexel, St. Katharine was the daughter of a wealthy investment banker. The socially prominent Drexels regularly distributed food, clothing and monetary support to poor families, and St. Katharine and her sisters participated in the philanthropic efforts as children and then adults. When she asked Pope Leo XIII for help staffing a Native American mission she was supporting, the pontiff suggested she become a missionary. St. Katharine decided to devote her life to assisting Native Americans, African Americans, and poor people. She entered the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Pittsburgh in 1889 and founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament two years later. She was canonized in 2000.