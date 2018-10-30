The relocated tomb of St. Katharine Drexel, the Philadelphia heiress who gave away her fortune for a life devoted to helping marginalized communities, was unveiled by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Tuesday in its new home at the Cathedral Basilica of SS Peter and Paul in Center City.
The modest sarcophagus of beige marble was moved in August from its original home at the 44-acre Bensalem estate of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, a religious community founded by St. Katharine in 1891.
Her remains had been installed at the Bucks County shrine for nearly 130 years, but the order has suffered a crippling decline in membership. The nuns could no longer maintain the estate and are in the process of selling the property.
In a news conference, the Rev. Dennis Gill, rector of the Cathedral, described the move as St. Katharine "coming home" to a house of worship that had long been important to her and her family.
The tomb, now open to the public, is located on the chapel side aisle in the rear of the cathedral, next to an altar dedicated to the Drexel family. It sits below an arch-shaped mosaic commemorating the 41st International Eucharistic Congress held in Philadelphia in 1976. The mosaic depicts Catholic life in Philadelphia, including an image of St. Katharine.
The archdiocese will officially mark the installation of the remains with a Mass scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Cathedral, with Archbishop Charles Chaput presiding.
"The fact that she is no longer at the Motherhouse is a loss for me," said Sister Donna Breslin, president of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. "But I believe many people will come to know about her in her new home. Most important, they will know about the mission that God entrusted to her and her community."
The religious community has an agreement of sale with Bucks County-based Aquinas Realty Partners, which plans to build a senior housing complex on the parcel. Another property owned by the order, a 2,200-acre parcel, has a prospective buyer, Breslin said.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund international charitable initiatives and to care for the order's aging nuns. The community currently has 87 sisters, ranging in age from early 50s to nearly 100. Most live at Paul's Run, a continuing care community in Northeast Philadelphia. The order's administrative offices remain on the Bensalem estate.
Born Catherine Mary Drexel, St. Katharine was the daughter of a wealthy investment banker. The socially prominent Drexels regularly distributed food, clothing and monetary support to poor families, and St. Katharine and her sisters participated in the philanthropic efforts as children and then adults. When she asked Pope Leo XIII for help staffing a Native American mission she was supporting, the pontiff suggested she become a missionary. St. Katharine decided to devote her life to assisting Native Americans, African Americans, and poor people. She entered the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Pittsburgh in 1889 and founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament two years later. She was canonized in 2000.
The tomb's construction was underwritten by a grant from the Connelly Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization based in West Conshohocken. The donation also will also fund a new communications and education program about St. Katharine.