Two security guards were shot early Saturday morning outside the V.I.P Afterhours Night Club in North Philadelphia, police said.
The shootings occurred after the guards, both males, had broken up a fight inside the club on the 3500 block of I Street and had walked four participants to their vehicles, police said. According to the Associated Press, one of the four pulled out a gun and fired at the guards from inside a vehicle.
One of the guards, who is 28, was shot in the left arm; the other, 27, in the left leg. Police said both were taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle, where they were reported in stable condition. Their names were not released.
The 27-year-old guard fired his weapon 12 times, said police, who were not sure if anyone was hit. No arrests have been reported. The club is open from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., according to its Facebook page.