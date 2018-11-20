Nyce, whose given name is Donnie Thompson III, has been dancing since was 5 years old. In high school, though, he became more serious about it to "keep himself out of trouble." Now 28, he performs with his family troupe and works with a dance company Illstyle & Peace Productions. His best friend, Aaron Blackston, teaches kids to dance at CEG Performing Arts Academy on Broad and Fairmount Streets, and Nyce sometimes helps Blackston out. Some of their students won first place in fall 2016 at the Amateur Night at the Apollo competition in New York City.