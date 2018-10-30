An accused child molester who fled after failing to appear in court in Bucks County last week has been captured in Florida, officials said.
U.S. Marshals took Shannon Westmoreland, 48, into custody Monday afternoon after stopping a van in Daytona Beach, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
Westmoreland, a former youth football coach from West Chester, had been sought since Oct. 22, when he failed to appear in court to answer charges of child sexual abuse and rape.
"In finding and arresting this defendant, the U.S. Marshal Service has shown again why they're the best in the business when it comes to finding people who don't want to be found," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub said in a statement.
It was not immediately known if Westmoreland would fight extradition to Pennsylvania.