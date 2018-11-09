Gunmen fired more that 40 rounds in what appeared to be a targeted shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead and two other males wounded in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section, police said Friday.
Police said they were looking for two or three males who jumped out of a van about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of South 15th Street and opened fire on the three victims on the sidewalk — two of them on bicycles.
Six bullets ripped into Trevonte Marks, wounding him fatally, police said. He lived about a block away in the 1600 block of Federal Street and was a 10th grader at the Charter High School for Architecture and Design, in Center City.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the side and a 20-year-old man was hit in the leg in the blaze of gunfire, police said. Both were reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where Marks was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.
Homicide Unit Lt. Norman Davenport said investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the scene. They collected 41 spent rounds, said Davenport, adding that none of the victims appeared to have been armed.
Davenport said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack, but no motive has been established.
Marks' grandmother, Monique Oberlton, said the teenager was an honor roll student and very family oriented,
She said his mother recently gave birth to another son.
"He was always there when she was in the hospital — all through this real hard labor," she said. "And Tre held the house together with his little brother and little sister."
The family has not yet made funeral arrangements.