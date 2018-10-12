Hazardous Industrial Sites in Philadelphia, Past and Present

Philadelphia is home to 3,700 former industrial sites that were active at one point from 1956 through 2008 — and 95 percent of those have not been investigated or officially remediated by government agencies. The count does not include more than a thousand other locations officially designated for cleanup.

Click and zoom in on the map for more information.

SOURCE: Scott Frickel, Brown University, and James R. Elliott, Rice University

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist