In a reversal of an earlier policy, Rowan University will allow female student-athletes to practice in sports bras after an essay by a former women's cross-country runner prompted online outrage.
University President Ali A. Houshmand wrote in a statement Friday that the Athletic Department had a long-standing "verbal" protocol requiring all athletes wear shirts, even during practice, "as a matter of keeping a level of standards throughout its men's and women's programs."
That protocol was questioned this week by Gina Capone, a second-year student at Rowan and a former member of the women's cross country team who remains in close contact with some of the current student-athletes. In the piece, which was posted Thursday on the crowdsourced website The Odyssey and had apparently amassed more than 80,000 page views by 1 p.m. Friday, Capone wrote that the cross country team at Rowan — a public university in Glassboro, N.J. — is one of the only teams that isn't provided with a daily practice uniform.
She wrote that a meeting was held recently with the cross-country coach and the athletic director "resulting in the verdict of the women on the team no longer being able to run in sports bras." In addition, she indicated women on the team were told they were no longer allowed to run on the on-campus track and "were claimed to be distracting to the football players on the field during the same time."
Hundreds of people expressed outrage at the policy — including U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, who tweeted: "Really? This is 2018" — and talked online about a coordinated phone call campaign and an online petition.
In an interview Friday, Capone said she felt the Athletic Department, in enforcing such a policy, was implying women running in sports bras were "asking for it," and that the school was perpetuating rape culture.
"[The team members] are just minding their own business and running and doing what they need to do," said Capone, 21, of Bordentown, N.J. "The football players are the last thing on their mind."
Brianna De la Cruz, a sophomore cross-country team member from Hillsborough, N.J., said women runners on the team had heard throughout the season that football program leaders felt their sports bras were inappropriate, and the women on the team were incensed late last week when they were told the garments were banned.
"They said that we were distracting," De la Cruz, 19, said. "We're pretty professional. We really get down to business. We are just following our workout."
She called Friday's announcement a "half-victory," saying team members hadn't heard from officials regarding where they'll practice moving forward. Neither cross country coach Derick Adamson nor football coach Jay Accorsi have responded to a request for comment.
In an email to students Friday, Houshmand wrote that while the verbal protocol regarding the requirement to wear shirts was "long-standing," it was recently explained to new staff, who then relayed the information to students who had been practicing all season in sports bras.
He then wrote that Rowan administration didn't know the verbal policy existed, but "met with the Athletics Department and promised immediately to develop a written policy that allows women athletes to wear sports-bra tops without shirts during practices" and will follow NCAA guidelines for uniforms during competition.
"The University recognizes that while the verbal policy attempted to set standards, it could be misunderstood and does not accommodate today's training practices across sports," Houshmand wrote. "We recognize this may stir debate within the University community and beyond."
The Athletic Department referred questions to the school administration.