Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found with multiple stab wounds in his Northeast Philadelphia basement apartment.
Adding mystery to the probe is that some of the 31-year-old man's wounds were consistent with a suicide while others were consistent with a homicide, police said. A Medical Examiner's Office investigator has initially listed the death as "suspicious, possible homicide."
Investigators are hoping the results of an autopsy expected Friday will offer some clarity.
The man's landlord and a friend found the man about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the bathroom of his basement apartment on the 10000 block of Clark Street in Bustleton, police said. The pair went to check on the man after not hearing from him, like they usually do, since Wednesday night.
A knife was found near the body, police said.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the man had been stabbed multiple times in chest and torso and in both wrists.
Small said there were no signs of forced entry or ransacking of the apartment.