Sept. 2: McClure records a conversation with D'Amico in which she says she feels as if she is going to take the fall because her name was on everything, and is concerned about going to jail. D'Amcio replies: "You don't go to jail for lying on TV." The conversation turns to the expenditures they made. D'Amico says, "Twenty thousand, BMW. Five thousand, Disney. Ten thousand in bags. We both went to Vegas, right? Huh? How much did you spend in Cali? Twenty-five hundred? Probably broke even on that one getting thirty-seven hundred. So just right there is forty thousand. Now you wanna talk about everything else? Like you act like you didn't spend a dollar."