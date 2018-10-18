Annie Jackson was 30 days shy of finishing her probation term for a retail theft in April 2017 when she got arrested again — this time for a crime she says she had nothing to do with. She'd lent a neighbor her car and, when she went to get it back, discovered the neighbor's boyfriend was using it. That's when police showed up. They arrested her when they found the backpack containing drugs and guns he'd left in the backseat.