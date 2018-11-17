In less than a 12-hour span, three people – including a man who police say was attacked by a group – died early Saturday morning in separate incidents across Philadelphia.
In North Philadelphia, police are investigating an attack that took place around 10:20 a.m. Saturday on the 6600 block of Limekiln Pike, leaving a 20-year-old man dead after being assaulted by a group with an unknown weapon, possibly a hammer.
Police said the man was taken to Einstein University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
Earlier, around 2:30 a.m. in South Philadelphia, three men were shot – one fatally – at the intersection of 26th Street and Passyunk Avenue, police said.
According to 6ABC, off-duty officers nearby said they heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, where they found the passenger-side car door riddled with bullet holes, and gun shell casings littering the road.
A 28-year-old man died after being shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.
A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both shot in the right shoulder, were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, police said.
In what police said is an unrelated incident, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body while sitting in a vehicle on the 3900 block of Howland Street in Juniata Park.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:23 a.m., police said.
No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and all three are under investigation, police said.