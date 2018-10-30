President Trump told a news website he will sign an executive order ending the right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizens and undocumented immigrants — a bedrock tenet of American society.
However, despite the enormous news coverage being generated Tuesday morning by the Axios report, a change is highly unlikely, cautioned Philippe Weisz, managing attorney of the immigrant aid society HIAS-PA in Philadelphia.
For one, Weisz said, the president has no authority to unilaterally eliminate a right enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Second, he said, Trump's plan is nothing more than a tactic.
"The point is not, 'Can he do it? Is it legal?'" the lawyer said. "There's one clear reason he's doing this. He's distracting attention from what happened Saturday in Pittsburgh. Second, of course, is the upcoming election, a week from today.
"You combine those two, and you see an administration desperate to change the discussion."
As president, Trump has pursued all means of reducing or ending both legal and undocumented immigration to the U.S., including banning entry from some majority-Muslim nations and aggressively seeking to deport anyone whose papers are not in order.
This move would be the most controversial — and in line with the president's targeting of so-called "anchor babies" who can enable parents and close family members to eventually live legally in this country.
"This is clearly unconstitutional and a blatant attempt to stir up his base before the midterms," said Tyler Moran, director of the Immigration Hub, a Washington-based immigration research agency. "The president is desperate, and instead of uniting the country, he is choosing to double down on the politics of division."
Trump told "Axios on HBO" that he has run the idea of ending birthright citizenship past his legal counsel, and intends to end the practice by issuing an executive order.
"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," Trump told Axios.
Legal challenges are certain if he proceeds.
When Trump was told in the interview that his authority in this matter was in dispute, he answered, "You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."
"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States … with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. And it has to end," Trump said. "It'll happen with an executive order."
Weisz says that's untrue.
That presidential action would be "absolutely unconstitutional," he said. "He lacks the power to do this by executive order. It's absurd — but that's not the point. That's not his game plan. The game plan is to change the narrative."
"Axios on HBO" is a four-part documentary news series that debuts this Sunday. The show had been working for weeks on a story on Trump's plans for birthright citizenship.
The right to citizenship for those born on American soil is enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
It says: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."