He found a wide disparity and inserted the results of his study into his ruling in a case that had come before him. He found that Whitaker's office used its power to make such filings more than any other U.S. attorney except one in a Florida district. (A U.S. attorney in Guam, a U.S. territory, had a higher rate but a statistically insignificant number of cases.) The judge based his finding on cases during fiscal 2006, 2008 and 2009. Whitaker's term began in mid-2004 and ended in January 2009. While the report covered part of Whitaker's service, it was a broad enough sample to be considered representative by Bennett.