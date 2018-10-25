In cross-examining Ali on Thursday, Casey tore into his alleged motive for becoming an undercover operative for the Attorney General's Office: escaping responsibility in a massive fraud case he was confronting in 2009, in which he was charged with 2,088 counts of forgery, conspiracy, theft, and other crimes. Prosecutors accused Ali of using a child care center he operated in North Philadelphia as a front to defraud taxpayers of $430,000 intended to provide meals for low-income children and seniors.