Please let us know of any problems that prevent people from voting — long lines, registration problems, broken machines, voter intimidation. The Inquirer and ProPublica's Electionland coalition will follow up. Join the network now and then send us your news tips:
SMS: Text the word VOTE — VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) — to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE — VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) — to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
In 2016, the Inquirer was part of the Electionland coalition that brought attention to voting problems that were fixed before polls closed and led to 400 news stories across the country. Help us do it again by signing up now so you'll be ready to send us a tip on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 6.