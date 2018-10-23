It's only Tuesday, but computer models and their human interpreters already are in agreement that a significant coastal storm is going to blow up during the weekend.
Some elevated areas in New England could see the season's first major snowfall, but around here, unless something other-worldly happens, we'll likely have chilly rain, probably centering on Saturday.
Winds would be from the northeast — thus the term "nor'easter" — and sea-surface temperatures off the Jersey coast, even North Jersey, are still in the 60s.
This time of year, "Any time the wind comes off the ocean, it's likely to be rain," said Tom Kine, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.
Winds off the ocean, however, have more than one down side for the region.
They tend to generate sand-removing waves. Also, with the ground soggy from weeks of heavy rains, a so-called counter-wind from the east — as opposed the prevailing winds from the west — is particularly threatening to trees with saturated roots.
With models suggesting strong gusts, especially south and east of the city, in its morning discussion the National Weather Service in Mount Holly warned of a potential for winds "to knock down a few trees/power lines."
As it develops in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm is expected to get a jolt of juice from the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Willa, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
After it turns north and parallel the Atlantic coast, it would get another charge from the ultra-warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the center says.
Such storms are not all that unusual in late October; recall that a major nor'easter interrupted the World Series in Philadelphia in 2008.
This time of year the temperature contrasts that set off storms sharpen in the Northern Hemisphere, as opposed to the less-dramatic contrasts in the warm seasons.
Typically, however, Philadelphia snowstorms hold off until late December or January as the Atlantic cools off.
What does an early-season storm mean for the coming winter? Probably nothing, said Kine; this is not necessarily a harbinger of anything, save for a bad weekend for leaf-peeping.
On the other hand, the leaf viewing around here might not be all that great even if the weather is splendid. As Frank Kummer reports, it has been quite a muted foliage season so far.