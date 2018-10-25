Computer models remain in agreement that the first nor'easter of the cool season will begin affecting the region Friday night, continuing into Saturday.
It will be a rough period for the Jersey Shore, Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said Thursday, with onshore wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible.
In addition, astronomical tides would be a bit higher than usual giving that while the moon will be waning, it still will be near full. The National Weather Service says moderate tidal flooding is possible.
Along with an expected 1 to 2 inches of rain, the glacial pace of this year's leaf-fall could compound the region's problems, Walker said.
Trees still are weighted with leaves, and soils remain wet from weeks of heavy rains. That could make trees vulnerable to gusts, especially from so-called counter winds from the east; trees are accustomed to yielding to prevailing winds from the west.
Those factors could raise the power-outage potential. "That's certainly a possibility," Walker said.
On Thursday morning, the storm was incubating along the Texas coast, according to the government's Weather Prediction Center. It said the system was "being energized" by moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Willa.
It said the storm would move east along the Gulf Coast then make a left turn up the Atlantic. Walker said it would be a coast-hugger, just 25 to 35 mph offshore, and might come close to Jersey.
The storm is going to get an additional charge from a 100 mph-plus wind in the upper atmosphere, the weather service office in Mount Holly said in its morning discussion.
Rain is likely to start about 8 p.m. Friday and continue through most of Saturday.
As to whether the early-season nor'easter portends a stormy winter, Walker says if there is any correlation, he hasn't been able to find it.
In the meantime, Saturday at least should be a holiday from yard work.