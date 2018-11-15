Oh, the weather outside was frightful, and so are the roads as the first snow of the season settles in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
In Montgomery County, the wintry mess caused more than 250 accidents, 350 disabled vehicles, and one stranded camel. Yes, a camel. One hump, no parka.
The dromedary and its driver appeared stalled in the post-hump day flurry on the side of Route 309 north near the Route 112 exit ramp in Souderton, NBC10 reported.
Details remain scant on how or why the camel happened upon the highway.
In Philadelphia, a different beast was spotted having a much better time in the outdoors.
Wild-eyed orange terror Gritty emerged from the Wells Fargo Center to experience his first flakes, jumping for joy, tracing hearts in the parking lot snow, and celebrating the "Zamboni dust."
"I LOVE IT," he captioned a video of him catching falling flakes in his mouth.
We just hope he doesn't try to eat the yellow snow.