This Thanksgiving could go down in the books as one of the coldest in 130 years of record keeping in Philadelphia.
The latest National Weather Service forecast for Thursday is calling for a high — yes, a high — of 28 degrees under sunny skies.
That is only 1 degree above the high of 27 set on Thanksgiving Day 1901, when the holiday fell on Nov. 28, almost a week later than this year. The last time it remained below freezing all day on Thanksgiving was in 1996, when the high was 30 and the low 21.
Making things feel even colder will be winds of 11 mph, with gusts of up to 25 mph, which could make things difficult for those guiding the giant balloons down the Ben Franklin Parkway during the 6ABC Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.
On Wednesday, when many people make their getaway for the holiday, the weather will be cooperative when it comes to travel in the Philadelphia area.
The weather service says that after an overnight low of 30, the mercury will climb to about 45 under mostly sunny skies. Then the temperatures will start falling.
More than 54 million people nationwide are expected to travel 50 miles or more over Thanksgiving, a 4.8 percent increase over last year, according to AAA.
While the weather will be fine for driving in the Philly area, anyone flying should check with their airlines because storms on the West Coast and lake effect snow in New York and New England could impact flights.
Looking ahead to the remainder of the holiday, after an overnight low of 19 degrees Thanksgiving night, it will be sunny with a high of 36 on Friday, according to the weather service.
On Saturday, there's a chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Rain is likely Saturday night and there's chance of rain Sunday with a high near 57.
There's also a chance of rain Monday with a high near 53.