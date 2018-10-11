The Eagles will take on the New York Giants tonight at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., but the game's 8:20 p.m. kickoff could be threatened by a dicey weather forecast that includes possible thunderstorms.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast tonight for northern New Jersey, along with a flash flood watch that will be in effect through late tonight. Two to four inches of rain are possible.
So if you're traveling up to the Meadowlands to watch the game, bring your poncho.
On a positive note, it shouldn't be too windy during the game, with southwest winds forecast to reach just 8 mph before midnight. And the temperature is expected to remain in the low 70s.
During the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Atlanta Falcons, kickoff was delayed by 45 minutes after a storm featuring lightning and gusty winds blew through Philadelphia. Fans were instructed to head to the concourses for safety, while both the Eagles and the Falcons returned to their locker rooms to wait out the storm.