A 54-year-old woman was found dead in a burning duplex apartment Sunday morning in Media.
Authorities did not release her name, pending notification of relatives.
Police from Media Borough and Upper Providence Township were dispatched at 3:32 a.m. to the two-story duplex at 2 E. Ridge Rd. When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the first-floor residence. The woman was found dead there after officers forced their way inside.
The resident of the second floor unit was outside when police arrived.
Two officers from each police department were treated for smoke inhalation at local hospitals and released.
Firefighters from the Media Fire Company and surrounding departments brought the fire under control.
Its cause is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Media Borough Fire Marshal and the Media Police Department.