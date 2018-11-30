"I've been in this business and the NFL for a long, long time, and I've seen teams that have had success and teams that have success and then they struggle the next year, very similar to what we're doing," Pederson said. "I think it just proves the point. I think to coaches, to players, that, we talk about everything matters, every little thing matters, the way you attack your off-season program, the way you practice in training camp, how many padded practices — there's a mindset. There's a mentality that has to go along with winning. And along with winning comes people tugging at you to do other things and maybe take you away from your job or whatever you're focused on with the team, and so there's a little bit of that."